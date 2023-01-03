Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Thousands of Kiwis woken up by 5.1 magnitude earthquake near Te Aroha

NZ Herald
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has struck in Waikato.

GeoNet reports the quake hit five kilometres south of Te Aroha, at a depth of seven kilometres, just after 5.30am.

More than 17,000 people have reported feeling shaking.

Kiwis on Twitter reported feeling the quake in Tauranga, Hamilton, Cambridge, and Pukekohe.

Tauranga resident Gary told Newstalk ZB it started off with a real good jolt, then a few smaller jolts.

He says it carried on rolling for about 20 seconds.

Meanwhile, Colleen Firth also felt the quake in Katikati.

”I was asleep, and I woke up to the whole house shaking.”

She says it was noisy, and lasted for about a minute.

