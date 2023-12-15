Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Thousands of dollars of public money spent on retirement gifts for DoC boss Lou Sanson

Newstalk ZB
By Kate McNamara
6 mins to read
The Government scraps the clean car discount, what Vladimir Putin had to say in a rare news conference and hopes an economic rebound is just around the corner. Video / NZ Herald

The Department of Conservation spent $5159 on two farewell gifts for outgoing boss Lou Sanson, documents released earlier this year show.

Sanson received a kauri carving, made by a Bay of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand