Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Thomas Coughlan: Can Labour afford to cut taxes next election?

By
8 mins to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her economic ministers have tough questions to answer on tax. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her economic ministers have tough questions to answer on tax. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Every election is fought on tax to a certain extent.

One of the most significant things governments do is provide services - the other side of that is deciding who pays for those services

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.