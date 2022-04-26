Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

David Parker wants to start 'debate' on tax, but denies Government is planning taxes on wealth and capital

7 minutes to read
Revenue Minister David Parker wants a debate on tax fairness, but denies he is planning new taxes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Revenue Minister David Parker wants a debate on tax fairness, but denies he is planning new taxes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

Revenue Minister David Parker reckons the wealthiest New Zealanders are not paying their fair share of tax, and he would like to start a debate about whether that is fair.

Whether that debate would result

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.