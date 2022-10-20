Firefighters will hold four one-hour strikes throughout November. Photo / NZME

Firefighters will hold four one-hour strikes throughout November for higher pay and safer staffing levels.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZFPU) said strikes would happen from 11am to noon on Friday November 4, as well as on Monday 7, Friday 11 and Monday 14.

The NZPFU and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) have been bargaining for 16 months.

"Fenz is yet to put up a reasonable offer for settlement," the NZPFU said.

Both parties have been in a mediated facilitation process with former Employment Court Judge Graeme Colgan, whose report will be released tomorrow.

The report set out a path for a fair and reasonable settlement, the NZPFU said.

"Fenz needs to front up with a proposal for settlement that embraces the principles in the report and provides for a fair and reasonable settlement that also addressed claims that were not canvassed in the report.

"NZPFU members are not going to tolerate any further delay tactics or inadequate response by Fenz. The ball is firmly in Fenz's court to act on the report and get the deal done."

National Commander Russell Wood urged the union to "reconsider this action" as "this has the potential to put New Zealanders at risk".

Wood said he had hoped the firefighters' union would focus on a return to the negotiating table on October 27, to discuss the recommendations and work towards resolution, instead of announcing further strike action.

"Fire and Emergency remains focused on finding a resolution with the New Zealand Professional Firefighters' Union despite the union issuing notices for further strike action," Wood said.

Wood also reassured the public that Fire and Emergency will answer all 111 for fire calls and continue to respond to fire emergencies during the periods of the strike.

"I want to reassure people this strike action will not affect most of the country which is served by our volunteer crews who will respond as normal," Wood said.

"However, we do ask the public in urban areas, primarily served by career firefighters, to remain extra vigilant during these strikes next month."