3. Also, it’s raining. In the North and the top of the South. It keeps raining. Like, when is that going to stop?

If I hear about another tropical river, I’m going to ban Heather Keats from this studio.

4. The Covid-19 inquiry is dredging up the worst of our social divisions.

So what do we do?

Sir Edmund Hillary once said: “Life’s a bit like mountaineering - never look down.”

It’s human nature to focus on the negative. To drown ourselves in our failures.

But we must always remember we’re a country of No 8 wire, of rich cultural history, of world-beating primary industries.

A country of 5 million that feeds 40 million globally.

We are the most friendly and welcoming. We’re surrounded by some of the most beautiful natural landscapes in the world.

We’ve weathered storms before and survived them. This storm, too, will pass.

David Lange once said: “We’ve got to make sure that we’re not just a country, we’re a nation.”

And by the way, if this hasn’t worked - and I checked this morning - flights one-way to Brisbane on Saturday are a steal at $279.99.