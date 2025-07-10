Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

There are plenty of reasons to feel depressed today: here’s what we must remember - Ryan Bridge

Ryan Bridge
By
Herald NOW & Newstalk ZB host·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

On Herald NOW Ryan Bridge gives us a reality check - and some inspiration this Friday morning.
Ryan Bridge
Opinion by Ryan Bridge
Ryan Bridge is Newstalk ZB's Early Edition host and the host of Herald NOW.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Kiwis are leaving for Australia in record numbers, and life is objectively hard for a lot of New Zealanders right now.
  • The weather across the country has been dreadful.
  • New Zealanders are a resilient people who have overcome challenges before.

I know it’s a Friday, but there are plenty of reasons to feel depressed today:

1. Kiwis are fleeing across the Tasman like economic refugees in record numbers.

2. The cost of living is stubbornly high. Yes, inflation’s easing.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand