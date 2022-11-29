Photo taken in 2021 of the 15-house papakāinga site on Te Ngae Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

Photo taken in 2021 of the 15-house papakāinga site on Te Ngae Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

An iwi housing development for homeless in Rotorua has had its infrastructure damaged and several items including equipment, a truck and a boat stolen from the site.

A spokesman for Ngāti Uenukukopako Iwi Trust pleaded on social media on Tuesday for information to find those responsible.

“Ngāti Uenukukopako need your ears, eyes or information. 13 out of 15 houses and infrastructure damaged, 10-seater boat, 4WD truck, laptops, high-tech native bird monitoring gear, generators, construction equipment, among many other things, stolen,” the spokesman said.

“Our hapū right now is taking action, mobilising to ensure the wreckers don’t come back again. We are changing locks, engaging a security firm, putting up solid fencing and protecting this space.”

The 15-house papakāinga opposite Rotorua Airport, which is still under development, was described “ram-raided, stripped and desecrated” overnight Sunday.

“The thieves ram-raided the gate in our whenua, and even the exterior of some of our new houses, ripping up underground water and electrical piping yet to be connected, smashing windows, frames, even balconies, stealing everything from our 10-seater boat and boat trailer, used to do taiao mahi on Mokoia Island, high-tech native bird monitoring equipment, the 4WD truck we use to tow the boat, brand new Haier ovens and Fisher and Paykel dishwashers, tablets and laptops that contain our hapū whakapapa and future planning – so much matauranga built up over the years,” the spokesman said.

The builders’ container was also broken into with tools, including a generator, taken.

The spokesman said police later found the boat and truck.

“What we really need to find now is the two HP laptops. If we don’t find them then our hapū trust will have to delay the annual report back to our people that many of us look forward to.

“Sadly, due to the huge amount of damage done to 13 out of 15 of our houses, the opening of them we were all looking forward to in January, will be delayed to at least March. These houses were to house our hapū's most vulnerable homeless whanau with tamariki,” the spokesman said.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted at 7am on Monday to a report of the theft of a vehicle, trailer and boat and several break-ins at properties on Te Ngae Rd.

“Several properties have been broken into with minor damage to locks. There was no indication of vandalism and police are making inquiries,” the spokeswoman said.

If you have any information you think can help, call the Rotorua police on 105.