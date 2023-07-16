Rotorua Harcourts Dancing for Hospice Liz Carrington and Lloyd Akroyd are looking forward to performing on stage. Photo / Andrew Warner

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is on August 19 at the Energy Events Centre, and rehearsals are well under way for a big night in Rotorua entertainment. Rotorua Community Hospice needs to raise $1 million each year to operate and is aiming to raise $140,000 through this year’s event. It will feature 10 dance couples who have been practising three times a week for 15 weeks in preparation for the night. This week, Michaela Pointon catches up with Liz Carrington and Lloyd Akroyd.

Theatregoers Liz Carrington and Lloyd Akroyd are familiar with the spotlight of the stage. The pair, matched by dance instructors, have extensive backgrounds in theatre performance.

Carrington is the deputy chairwoman of New Zealand Aria and compared her dancing experience to Harry Potter films

“You really do become part of something magical.”

She said the pair naturally gravitate towards being on stage. “There’s gonna be some drama,” Carrington said, hinting towards their theatrical-inspired dance routine.

Carrington said nerves for show night did not come from the performance but from the importance of the cause behind the show.

“I guess the nerves come from the fact it matters and it’s an important thing we’re doing. It’s the desire to get it right for the cause.

“Recently both Lloyd and I lost a very, very dear friend, who was cared for by hospice.”

Their mutual friend died about a week before the pair started their Dancing for Hospice journey.

She said the organisation provided an “incredible level of support, kindness, humility and dignity” for their patients. Carrington’s mother and grandmother had also been supported by the organisation.

Akroyd is an architectural designer during the day and has performed in multiple theatre productions such as Jesus Christ Superstar. He has also played in bands for more than 30 years.

He said it felt like other productions in terms of rehearsals, but there was always an element of challenge when it came to learning ballroom dancing.

“I’ve not done ballroom before. I’ve done other forms of dance but ballroom is very different.”

Akroyd said hospice worked for the “goodness of humanity” helping people toward the end of their lives.

“It’s not glamourous, it’s not about getting rich, it’s just about supporting people in the hardest time.”

He said dancing in this year’s competition was a “small thing” he could do to give back and support the organisation.

“Too many people on my journey of life I’ve lost, mainly through cancer. Both my mum and dad, cousins and aunties.”

Akroyd encouraged any future dancers to consider participating in the event. “It’s not about being a dancer. It’s not about being a performer. It’s about touching your community.”

The duo were looking forward to celebrating the night with friends and family. They acknowledged their dance instructors and event organisers during rehearsals and would like to thank them for their continued support.

Carrington and Akroyd are sponsored by Lockwood Homes.

