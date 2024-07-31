Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Theatre programme tackles vaping epidemic in schools across NZ

Gisborne Herald
By Kim Parkinson
3 mins to read
Actors perform in an educational play at Gisborne Boys' High School, part of the Behind the Scenes theatre programme delivered by Life Education Trust. The play explores vaping - a growing issue in schools across the country.

Actors perform in an educational play at Gisborne Boys' High School, part of the Behind the Scenes theatre programme delivered by Life Education Trust. The play explores vaping - a growing issue in schools across the country.

Vaping increased by around 20% in the last year at Gisborne Boys’ High School and it is hoped an educational play exploring its negative impacts will shed some light on the issue.

The play, which was performed to students on Monday, is part of Life Education Trust’s theatre programme Behind the Scenes.

Vaping has rapidly become a significant issue among young people, with schools across the country experiencing a troubling increase in students addicted to the habit.

Gisborne Boys’ High deputy principal Graeme Newlands says it is important for students to understand the dangers caused by vaping, such as lung damage, and the highly addictive nature of it.

It is considered gross misconduct if students are caught vaping at GBHS, and they are stood down as punishment. They are also asked to complete a task where they have to look at the negative effects of vaping.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Lately we have seen students at 13 years old admitting they were addicted and we have tried to get them help from our counsellor at school and also some outside help,” Newlands said.

Behind the Scenes provides students with a safe space to explore the impacts of vaping and the pressures they face.

The innovative programme leverages the success of theatre in education, allowing students to engage with the issues in a meaningful and impactful way.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By following the story of others, students can reflect on their own choices and consider alternative paths to healthier outcomes.

The Behind the Scenes theatre programme staged at Gisborne Boys' High School on Monday inspired students to think about the issue of vaping.
The Behind the Scenes theatre programme staged at Gisborne Boys' High School on Monday inspired students to think about the issue of vaping.

Ministry of Education data shows a worrying trend, with more students in Years 1 to 8 being stood down for vaping and smoking than those in Years 9 to 13 in six out of 10 regions in 2022.

The total number of students stood down for vaping or smoking rose nearly 19% from 2022 to 2023.

Data from the New Zealand Health Survey highlights the rise in daily vaping rates among 15- to 17-year-olds - from 8.3% in 2021-22 to 15.4% in 2022-23.

Newland said while vaping had its place in helping people stop smoking, youth vaping was a different issue.

“The students usually aren’t aware of the high amount of nicotine in a vape, as much as 50 milligrams or the equivalent of 22 cigarettes.”

He believes education around the health risks of vaping needs to start as early as primary school and wants flavoured vapes banned.

“It’s alarming the rapid increase in the number of school students vaping and the incredibly high nicotine rates of vaping products they have been able to access,” Life Education Trust chief executive John O’Connell said.

“Secondary school principals are telling us that vaping has become an epidemic, and several of the primary school leaders we work with are also citing it as an issue.”

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation Māori community liaison Sharon Pihema, said: “When you hear of tamariki as young as 8 years old now addicted to vaping, it just shows how bad the epidemic is and how long it will stay if we don’t act now.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pihema has visited 17 schools this year, providing vital workshops on the harms of vaping to rangatahi.

Since its inception in 2022, Behind the Scenes has been performed at numerous schools across the country, reaching over 41,000 students.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand