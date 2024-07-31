“Lately we have seen students at 13 years old admitting they were addicted and we have tried to get them help from our counsellor at school and also some outside help,” Newlands said.

Behind the Scenes provides students with a safe space to explore the impacts of vaping and the pressures they face.

The innovative programme leverages the success of theatre in education, allowing students to engage with the issues in a meaningful and impactful way.

By following the story of others, students can reflect on their own choices and consider alternative paths to healthier outcomes.

The Behind the Scenes theatre programme staged at Gisborne Boys' High School on Monday inspired students to think about the issue of vaping.

Ministry of Education data shows a worrying trend, with more students in Years 1 to 8 being stood down for vaping and smoking than those in Years 9 to 13 in six out of 10 regions in 2022.

The total number of students stood down for vaping or smoking rose nearly 19% from 2022 to 2023.

Data from the New Zealand Health Survey highlights the rise in daily vaping rates among 15- to 17-year-olds - from 8.3% in 2021-22 to 15.4% in 2022-23.

Newland said while vaping had its place in helping people stop smoking, youth vaping was a different issue.

“The students usually aren’t aware of the high amount of nicotine in a vape, as much as 50 milligrams or the equivalent of 22 cigarettes.”

He believes education around the health risks of vaping needs to start as early as primary school and wants flavoured vapes banned.

“It’s alarming the rapid increase in the number of school students vaping and the incredibly high nicotine rates of vaping products they have been able to access,” Life Education Trust chief executive John O’Connell said.

“Secondary school principals are telling us that vaping has become an epidemic, and several of the primary school leaders we work with are also citing it as an issue.”

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation Māori community liaison Sharon Pihema, said: “When you hear of tamariki as young as 8 years old now addicted to vaping, it just shows how bad the epidemic is and how long it will stay if we don’t act now.”

Pihema has visited 17 schools this year, providing vital workshops on the harms of vaping to rangatahi.

Since its inception in 2022, Behind the Scenes has been performed at numerous schools across the country, reaching over 41,000 students.