Actors perform in an educational play at Gisborne Boys' High School, part of the Behind the Scenes theatre programme delivered by Life Education Trust. The play explores vaping - a growing issue in schools across the country.
Vaping increased by around 20% in the last year at Gisborne Boys’ High School and it is hoped an educational play exploring its negative impacts will shed some light on the issue.
The play, which was performed to students on Monday, is part of Life Education Trust’s theatre programme Behind the Scenes.
Vaping has rapidly become a significant issue among young people, with schools across the country experiencing a troubling increase in students addicted to the habit.
Gisborne Boys’ High deputy principal Graeme Newlands says it is important for students to understand the dangers caused by vaping, such as lung damage, and the highly addictive nature of it.
It is considered gross misconduct if students are caught vaping at GBHS, and they are stood down as punishment. They are also asked to complete a task where they have to look at the negative effects of vaping.
By following the story of others, students can reflect on their own choices and consider alternative paths to healthier outcomes.
Ministry of Education data shows a worrying trend, with more students in Years 1 to 8 being stood down for vaping and smoking than those in Years 9 to 13 in six out of 10 regions in 2022.
The total number of students stood down for vaping or smoking rose nearly 19% from 2022 to 2023.
Data from the New Zealand Health Survey highlights the rise in daily vaping rates among 15- to 17-year-olds - from 8.3% in 2021-22 to 15.4% in 2022-23.
Newland said while vaping had its place in helping people stop smoking, youth vaping was a different issue.
“The students usually aren’t aware of the high amount of nicotine in a vape, as much as 50 milligrams or the equivalent of 22 cigarettes.”
He believes education around the health risks of vaping needs to start as early as primary school and wants flavoured vapes banned.
“It’s alarming the rapid increase in the number of school students vaping and the incredibly high nicotine rates of vaping products they have been able to access,” Life Education Trust chief executive John O’Connell said.
“Secondary school principals are telling us that vaping has become an epidemic, and several of the primary school leaders we work with are also citing it as an issue.”
Asthma and Respiratory Foundation Māori community liaison Sharon Pihema, said: “When you hear of tamariki as young as 8 years old now addicted to vaping, it just shows how bad the epidemic is and how long it will stay if we don’t act now.”