The two main issues with the Three Strikes Law 2.0 - Heather du-Plessis Allan

Heather du Plessis-Allan
4 mins to read
Creating a poor version of a law in order to ensure its survival is no solution, writes Heather du-Plessis Allan. Photo / Brett Phibbs

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • The Three Strikes law will only apply to sentences of two or more years in prison.
  • Offenders under the previous Three Strikes law will have their strikes removed.
  • Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee says this is because the new law is so different.

Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday.

OPINION

Government MPs should prepare for an influx of angry emails over the

