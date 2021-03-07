The three issues New Zealanders are most worried about

Auckland border worker Drew Leafa prepares to get his first Covid vaccination shot on February 20. Photo / Ministry of Health

By RNZ

Fifty per cent of New Zealanders surveyed in Research New Zealand's latest poll have ranked Covid-19 as the country's most pressing issue, followed by the availability of affordable housing and economic stability.

Research NZ managing partner Emanuel Kalafatelis said the survey aimed to gauge how important other issues were in addition to the pandemic.

"Covid, not surprisingly, is our big worry: 50 per cent of our respondents identified that as the most important issue at this time."

Number two on the priority list: the availability of affordable housing in NZ. Photo / RNZ

Seventy-five per cent said it was one of the most important issues currently.

Coming in at a close second was housing.

"The availability of affordable housing ... was the number two most important issue of this time," Kalafatelis said.

"And that was followed by economic stability, I guess that's connected to the Covid-19 situation.

"Quickly after that came child poverty ... we had in the vicinity of 90 per cent if not more of our sample identifying those issues as being important."

Following those priorities were crime, the living wage, job security and climate change.

Graphic / Research NZ

Kalafatelis said 85 per cent of female respondents believed it was important for New Zealand to take action to limit climate change, compared with 75 per cent of males.

"There are five things that 50 per cent of people are doing: recycling (82 per cent), hanging up clothes to dry (80 per cent), washing clothes in cold water (70 per cent), changing to energy-efficient light bulbs (65 per cent), reducing organic waste and rubbish (58 per cent), and buying local produce (57 per cent)."

- RNZ