New Zealand

The subtle funding change that has left 1000 Auckland tenants stuck in temporary homes

4 minutes to read
Monte Cecilia chief executive Bernie Smith says tenants who get stuck in temporary homes suffer social consequences: "They can't put roots down." Photo / Dean Purcell

Isaac Davison
By
Isaac Davison

Social Issues Reporter

A South Auckland housing provider says it is struggling to move its tenants into permanent homes for the first time in its 40-year history.

Monte Cecilia Housing Trust in Mangere said more than 1000 tenants

