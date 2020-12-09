The southerly switch: Muggy nights move out for cool change

The range of temperatures expected during the day tomorrow. Image / weatherwatch.co.nz

Kiwis will finally have a reprieve from the humid nights as a southerly sweeps up New Zealand, bringing a chance of frost and even snow.

Hamiltonians woke to 19C at 6am today, however that would drop to 10C overnight.

Aucklanders don't have to expect a dramatic change, with today's overnight low of 15C dropping to 13C by Sunday.

MetService says overnight temperatures would halve in some cities tonight, as a southerly kicks in, bringing heavy rain to southern New Zealand with snow to some areas as low as 500m for a time.

Expected minimum temperatures across the country on Friday night. Image / weatherwatch.co.nz

Philip Duncan of weatherwatch.co.nz says the windy west to southwest cool change would most likely be felt in the lower South Island - including Southland and parts of Otago - on Friday, before hitting the North Island later that night and into Saturday.

Some parts of Canterbury and populated areas of the West Coast would also bear the brunt of the cool change.

However, temperatures remain pretty warm during the day in the North Island, only dropping a few degrees over the weekend with just a few showers in the west and south.

Here comes a puff 🌬️ of cooler air...at least for a few days. pic.twitter.com/LnNQ77ByUT — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 9, 2020

Duncan said the whole country would either be below average, or about average, over Friday night.

"No one will be warmer than average for the first time this week."

Muggy nights on their way out 🥵🌡

Overnight temperatures are dropping to near seasonal averages tonight, after a run of muggy nights for many. Otago is looking a little chilly though, and parts of Southland could get a dusting of snow 🥶

More info at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Al pic.twitter.com/hFOWm63KVH — MetService (@MetService) December 9, 2020

Friday night would be when there would be chance of a frost across inland South Island and high country of Canterbury.

Duncan said any frosts would "be very limited to inland areas through the mountains".

"No frost risks exist in more populated places."

The map showing areas where temperatures will drop to below zero during the early hours of Saturday morning, bringing frosts and possibly snow. Photo / weatherwatch.co.nz

Wellington would bask in 10C overnight at the weekend and having bright, sunny days with highs of 18C and 16C on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Christchurch will drop to single digits overnight at the weekend but enjoy fine conditions, while Dunedin will also drop to single digits.

It has an expected low of 8C tonight, with that pattern to continue until Monday when it increases slightly to 10Cs. Highs would range between 19C today and 15C on Sunday.

MetService said an extended period of fine weather would begin from Sunday, or Monday in some areas, and continue through until at least the middle of next week.