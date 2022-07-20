The rapid growth of Greater Christchurch provides opportunities for Ashburton

Ballooning over the Canterbury Plains. Photo / David Wall

If the Ashburton district had a superpower, it would be its ability to adapt.

From afar, it might seem that we just pump out milk, meat and seeds, but you only have to detour off State Highway 1 to see we are so much more: did you know Ashburton has a man-made lake with canal living and an international rowing course? And that in Methven you can soak in new thermal hot pools after a day spent skiing on Mt Hutt?

Our economy is still firmly based on our rural roots, but innovation and opportunity shape what we do. Think of farming as our economic base layer, then layer up with tourism, manufacturing, retail and hospitality. The new way of working from home is added bling, because we have fibre and plenty of cell towers.

Agriculture has stayed strong because farmers are using technology to farm smarter and with less impact on the environment. We certainly don't take this base layer for granted, and work hard to help them remain resilient to things like climate change and Government regulation.

The return of tourists to Methven and Mt Hutt has certainly been a welcome outer layer however, and the mountain is enjoying a great early start to the 2022 season thanks to the new snow that arrived last week. Methven's pubs and restaurants are also enjoying it!

The Ōpuke thermal pools are the latest attraction; you can soak quietly while taking in the stars, or swim up to the bar for a drink after a day spent on the ski field, or at the mountain-bike park, or on the Mt Somers walkway.

The walkway and various tracks are obviously busier in warmer weather and popular with hikers of all abilities, and the main Mt Somers track has a reputation for providing Great Walk scenery without a Great Walk price.

Our special Ashburton Lakes area includes the Hakatere Conservation Park, and the Te Araroa trail passes right through it. You can walk, fish and really enjoy nature.

The rise of people working from home has led to plenty of sections and homes being snapped up by out-of-town buyers, especially in scenic Methven. It's easy to see why, with the district less than an hour from Christchurch airport: you can have your big career, and still get to escape by 5pm.

Housing is relatively affordable, with an average house value of $506,116 (in December 2021). The quarter-acre dream is still achievable if you have a young family and want a big backyard; though, if you prefer to jet-ski or kayak before breakfast, then a modern subdivision like Lake Hood is also not out of reach.

We think we have nailed that work, life, and play balance that people seek.

Council plays its part, and has poured investment into supporting the local economy – we've recently upgraded Ashburton's CBD and encourage people to shop local. The Ashburton Business Estate north of town is being developed further with the creation of new rail access, and we are looking at developing our local airport with extra hangar space and even hangar living.

Our new Business of the Year Awards was held recently, and the top award went to NZ Sock Co, an enterprise which makes socks using some fairly advanced technology and exports them around the world. It was great to see another finalist, Midlands Apiaries, in the news last week too, for their success at the internationally prestigious London Honey Awards.

We back our businesses and keep our economic development strategies fresh: we welcome newcomers who want to work.

This growth and our continual adaptations for survival are strengths of our district, though we do have some challenges as our own population grows; we are on track to reach 40,000 in 2030. We will need an affordable weekday public transport service to Christchurch in the future to prevent too many people commuting and pushing up our carbon emissions.

Imagine if you could jump on a train and do your first Zoom meeting while sitting in coach?

Our big push for a second bridge over the Ashburton River continues, and you may remember how the South Island was effectively cut in two when the bridge was damaged in a major flood last year. Improving our resilience is important, not only for us, but for all those who rely on the State Highway 1 freight network.

Our local roading network is the fifth biggest in the country, and increased commuters, trucking, and tourists mean more wear-and-tear that must be funded by our ratepayers.

Council is already investing in other facilities for the future, including a new library and civic centre in the CBD, and in the past decade has built new sports and heritage centres.

It's a solid platform for the future.