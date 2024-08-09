University of Auckland mathematics education senior lecturer Lisa Darragh told the Herald there were broadly six content areas in mathematics education for Year 8 students: “numbers, algebra, geometry, measurements, statistics and probability”.

“Interwoven with that, you have a greater or lesser emphasis on processes - things like problem-solving, logic and reasoning or communicating your mathematical thinking,” she said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he rushed through plans to fast-track changes to the maths curriculum after seeing “appalling” results last week that showed four out of five Year 8 students were behind in their learning.

The move to introduce structural maths for year 0-8 students from term one in 2025 – a year earlier than planned – was the big announcement in Luxon’s speech to the National Party conference on Sunday.

Luxon revealed afterwards the announcement was pulled together in a few days, prompted by the new achievement data from the Curriculum Insights and Progress Study (Cips) that slightly over a fifth of Year 8 students in New Zealand had reached the benchmark for mathematics.

That study showed 22% were at or above the curriculum level, 15% were less than one year below the level and a 63% were more than one year below it.

Among Māori students, 12% were where they should be, 10% were less than a year behind and 77% were more than a year behind.

Luxon – who has frequently said education was a big priority for him – said it would make it harder to hit National’s target for 80% of students to be at or above their curriculum levels by 2030.

Could you answer these questions?

Question 1

a) 1/2 +1/4 = ?

b) Explain why you think this.

Question 2 - The shaded circle task

An example of the kinds of questions maths students are expected to know by the time they reach year 8. Photo / NZCER

Question 3 - The chocolate bar task

The chocolate bar task

Question 4 - The fractions task

The fractions task

Question 5 - Coloured counters

There are some coloured counters in a bowl.

1/4 are black.

1/5 are green.

1. a) Are there more black or more green counters in the bowl?

More Black / More Green (Tick response)

b) Show how you got your answer. You can use words and pictures.

Question 6 - Closest to 3/5

a) Which of these is closest to 3/5

A. 0

B. 1/2

C. 1

D. 3

E. 5

F. 8

b) Explain why you think this. You can use words and pictures.