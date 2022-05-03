How police plan to crack down on gangs, body found in search for missing Kiwi and another potential shake-up to Auckland’s transport in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

National Party leader Chris Luxon says his party's dramatic surge of popularity in the latest poll is encouraging news and he intends to keep the momentum.

National has shot up to 40.5 per cent, up 9.5 points in last night's Newshub-Reid Research poll from the company's last poll taken in February.

Labour meanwhile has dropped 6.1 points to 38.2 per cent, but could still form a government, with Te Pāti Māori once again finding itself in the position of kingmaker.

Luxon says the poll results show progress for his party.

"We don't get too excited, there's a number of polls that come through. What they're sort of saying is that we've made progress over the last five months."

"The drive for why it's happening is the public is just feeling that it's a government that's all spin and no delivery and it doesn't get things done."

He said he was fixated on National getting the largest vote they can.

"We have a lot of work in the National Party to do to get where we want to."

He said working with both the Maori Party and ACT Party together was not on his mind but reiterated that they would "scrap" the Maori Health Authority.

Suffering from National's rise, Act has dropped 1.6 points to 6.4 per cent. The Green Party too has seen a slight drop, down 1.2 points to 8.4 per cent.

Te Pāti Māori meanwhile has increased its share of the vote by 0.5 points to 2.5 per cent.

The numbers would give National 51 seats and Act 8 for a total of 59, just short of the 61 required to form a majority in 120-seat House.

Labour would get 48 seats and Green Party 10, also not enough to get back into power.

If Te Pāti Māori held Waiariki it would get three seats, and occupy the kingmaker position.

Luxon says in their first term they would get rid of the top tax-rate of 39 per cent.

"We'll go to the election, we've got three things to do – one is we've got a short-term idea of tax indexation, two we've signalled hey listen we're not up for all the tax increases the Government has been piling through in this last Parliament but thirdly and most importantly thing is that we're going to come with you with a comprehensive well-costed fiscal and tax plan."

Luxon says the public is getting sick of the "spin" and that the constant high cost of living and the idea that they can't get ahead have made people realise it is time for a change.

"They're looking at the two alternatives and they're saying: 'National are going to be the better economic managers and Labour doesn't have a plan."

He told Mike Hosking that all Labour is doing is "spending money and actually not getting those outcomes - and confusing spending with success."

Luxon reiterated he felt Labour was spending too much and that Finance Minister Grant Robertson was "addicted" to spending.

The bottom line is the cost of living crisis is really the focus at the moment, he said.

However, despite National polling highest, it would likely on these numbers not be able to form a government, with Te Pāti Māori continuing to rule out working with the Act Party.

This is third major poll in a row to put Te Pāti Māori in such a position, with the Taxpayers' Union-Curia in April and 1News-Kantar poll in March coming to similar conclusions.

For the preferred prime minister, Jacinda Ardern experienced a seven-point drop to 36.3 per cent.

National leader Christopher Luxon meanwhile saw a 6.1 point bump to 23.9 per cent.

Ardern told Newshub the results reflected a "really hard time".

Since the last such poll had been the Omicron outbreak, rising costs of living and Ukraine war.

The prime minister told Newshub she would be running again, and voters were asked the question if they thought they should back her, just, with 50.2 per cent saying "yes" and 41.4 per cent saying "no".

The poll results came as Newshub also revealed the majority of Kiwis wanted the Government to do more to address the cost of living.

Asked if they thought the Government was doing enough to address the "cost of living crisis", 15.2 per cent said "yes" and 77 per cent "no".

Just over a quarter, 26.6 per cent, of Labour voters said they thought the Government had done enough, while 60.1 per cent said it hadn't.

The Newshub-Reid Research poll was conducted from April 18 to 27, and had a margin of error of +/- 3.1 per cent.

Recent polls have also placed National slightly above Labour, the last one in April by Taxpayers' Union-Curia putting the Opposition one point ahead.

This followed a 1News-Kantar poll in March that had National on 39 per cent and Labour 37 per cent. It was the first time National has been ahead of Labour since February 2020, a month before the Covid 19 pandemic tore through the world and New Zealand was plunged into lockdown.

The Taxpayers' Union-Curia poll in April had National climb 2.5 points to 37.8 per cent, just 1 point ahead of Labour, which was on 36.8 per cent, up 0.6 points.

The Greens came in next on 9.4 per cent, down three points. Act also fell, down 2.8 points to 8.4 per cent.

Te Pāti Māori meanwhile surged 3.5 points to 3.6 per cent.

On those numbers the Labour-Green bloc would have 58 seats, 46 for Labour and 12 for the Greens.

That would put them ahead of National and Act, who would have 57 seats, 47 for National and 10 for Act.

This poll also placed Te Pāti Māori as kingmaker. They would have five seats, giving them the balance of power.