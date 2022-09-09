'The original girl boss': Questionable tributes for Queen Elizabeth pour in

Obituaries and tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II are pouring in from all corners of the world – with some a little more fitting than others.
Buckingham Palace announced today that the Queen has passed away aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, early this morning NZT. Her reign was the longest in Britain's history, and the Commonwealth, having acceded the throne in 1952.
Her son Charles assumed his role as King Charles III effective immediately.
Queen Elizabeth was on the throne for generations and as such, her death has led to a number of tribute posts – with some being a little questionable.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Paris Hilton posted that the Queen was "the original girl boss" and "one of the most inspirational women".
Also in mourning was the early 2000's icon and AI musical artist Crazy Frog, who kept it simple just posting "RIP the Queen" with a candle emoji.
Also among the odd tributes was one from British sex toy and lingerie retailer Ann Summers.
The retailer's post had a photograph of a younger Queen Elizabeth, along with the caption "Thank you Ma'am for everything – for women, for family, for our nation. Sleep well."
Shrek's Adventure, Lego Land Windsor and Playmobil also all posted tributes to the Queen – with Lego and Playmobil even adding their own plastic reconstructions of her.
Pizza Express also posted a tribute – which has been ridiculed due to the Queen's son, Prince Andrew claiming in 2019 he could not have had sex with a teenager at the home of now-convicted sex offender Ghislane Maxwell because he was attending a child's birthday party at Pizza Express in Woking.
Pizza Express's replies have been limited, but it has been re-tweeted more than 500 times since it was posted.