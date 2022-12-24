The NZDF personnel serving overseas this Christmas

New Zealand Defence Force personnel Captain H. (her military designation) left, and Major Gareth Collings right, will be spending Christmas Day this year in South Korea and Solomon Islands respectively. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Defence Force personnel Captain H. (her military designation) left, and Major Gareth Collings right, will be spending Christmas Day this year in South Korea and Solomon Islands respectively. Photo / Supplied

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ

While many New Zealanders will be settling in for a weekend of fun and family this Christmas, there are those whose work keeps them far, far away.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has more than 100 personnel deployed around the world who will be serving throughout the festive season.

Unable to make it back home for the holidays, they are finding ways to celebrate from afar.

Captain H, has been based in South Korea for three months now - this will be her first Christmas in the Northern Hemisphere.

She said temperatures there got as low as -16C.

While she was braving the cold, her family back home would be celebrating Christmas in classic New Zealand fashion.

“I’m missing out on a barbecue, a potluck and some good yarns, but this year, since I’m overseas for Christmas, I’m going to enjoy it,” she said, adding that she hoped it will be a white Christmas.

Her RSA parcel has arrived, containing items donated by Pams, and handmade Christmas cards from the children of Mt Cook and Silverstream Primary schools thanking NZDF personnel for their service.

Captain H said she would open the parcel on Christmas morning, before video-chatting with her family in New Zealand.

Major Gareth Collings is in the Solomon Islands as a member of the Multinational Police Support Group and has spent three of the past six Christmasses away from home.

He said despite his 28 years of military service, being away from New Zealand for the holidays still felt strange.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever gotten used to it,” he said.

Christmas was his favourite time of year, Collings said, and he appreciated being home for it more with age.

Despite that, he said this Christmas Day would be a nice break from the high-paced work of previous months.

Collings said Christmas morning would be free for troops to call their families back home, before a Christmas dinner and secret Santa for all members there.

He also has Boxing Day off to play cricket and relax with the others stationed in the Solomons.

