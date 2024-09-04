Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

The new national transport plan steers NZ back to a car-dependent past - Timothy Welch

By Timothy Welch
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
'Rather than investing in New Zealanders having a genuine choice in how they move in the future, the Government's plan shackles them to a car-dependent past.'

'Rather than investing in New Zealanders having a genuine choice in how they move in the future, the Government's plan shackles them to a car-dependent past.'

THREE KEY FACTS

Timothy Welch is a senior lecturer in Urban Planning, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau.

OPINION

The Government’s new National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) could easily have been renamed the “highway funding

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand