Herald print readers will notice some changes from Monday.

New Zealand's best-read and biggest-selling daily newspaper is undergoing a refresh to provide readers with an even better experience while enjoying their daily fix of premium news, sport and entertainment.

So from Monday, April 11, the weekday Herald will boast a bigger and better sports section and changes in our business, entertainment and lifestyle pages.

Sports fans will rejoice as the section returns to its natural home - the back page. Extra pages are being added and there will be increased coverage of women's and youth sport, while every day will feature a specialist analysis piece from one of the Herald's top sport writers.

Those who revel in business news will enjoy an extra four pages of comprehensive business, investment and economic news every Monday courtesy of specialist business news website BusinessDesk.

In celebration of popular column Sideswipe's 20th birthday, it's being brought to the front of the book. You'll be able to find it on A2 each day.

Crossword and puzzle aficionados can also rejoice, with an extra two pages of brainteasers and diversions for them to enjoy each Thursday.

And the beloved back page crossword and daily quiz will have a new home, on a dedicated entertainment page, alongside our existing puzzles pages.

Entertainment lovers will enjoy new features and interviews in the weekly entertainment pull out, TimeOut, while popular weekday staples Travel and Viva will continue to provide the aspirational - as well as practical - editorial that readers know and love.

NZ Herald editor Murray Kirkness says the changes will ensure an even better reader experience, while also including new additions in much-loved sections of the weekday publication.

"As the world reopens following the disruption due to Covid we're really pleased to be able to undertake this refresh and treat our readers to something new and different," he says.

"We're excited to celebrate the return of sport as it resumes its natural habitat on the back page, as well as sending our top journalists to cover all the major events that excite Kiwi fans. We'll take our audience to the Commonwealth Games, pitch-side with the All Whites on their journey to the World Cup, and on tour with the All Blacks. As well as providing more analysis of major events, we're committed to expanding our coverage of women's sport.

"And in addition to the premium business content our team at the Herald currently delivers, we are happy to be able to offer our readers the Best of BusinessDesk on a Monday.

Herald editor Murray Kirkness. Photo / Michael Craig

"The section will include business insights, commentary and in-depth analysis from some of the country's most esteemed business journalists such as Brian Gaynor, 2021 Voyagers Media Award Columnist of the Year Pattrick Smellie, NZ Shareholders Association business journalist of the year Jenny Ruth, financial advice guru Frances Cook, and more," Kirkness said.