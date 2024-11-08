The question has been criticised by numerous teachers including a head teacher at a top all-boys school, who said it was outside the scope of students’ learning.
The teacher said the question has a “curriculum level 8 Achievement Objective,” so it is outside of the NZ Curriculum Level 7 Achievement Objectives being assessed.
The teacher, who has lodged a formal complaint to the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA), said the question had not only thrown students but those who attempted to answer it had wasted valuable time and had their confidence knocked.
“NZQA can defend their processes as much as they like but this question is clearly beyond the scope of this standard and therefore it can not be asked,” the head teacher said.
In addition to the petition, Jann Marshall from NZQA said there had been seven formally registered complaints about the level 2 maths exam and two relating to the biology one.
NZQA stated about 38,000 students were entered for Level 2 Mathematics and Statistics, and around 17,000 students were entered for Level 2 Biology.
“Excellence level achievement for biology requires the demonstration of comprehensive understanding and for Maths extended abstract thinking.”
Marshall said questions at the Excellence level “may contain unfamiliar contexts to which students are expected to apply their foundational subject knowledge”.
So what was the issue with the question?
The specific achievement objective for this question is ‘M7-10′ which is to apply differentiation and anti-differentiation techniques to polynomials.
The problem with the question is that the highlighted line of working (highlighted in yellow below) must be differentiated in the next step - but it is not a “polynomial” as one of the exponents is negative.
But Jann Marshall from NZQA said derived grades were designed “to support students in situations such as illness, the bereavement of a close family member, or a natural disaster.”
“As we have previously noted, in the very rare instance that the design of a question disadvantages students, marking panels are instructed to calibrate their marking accordingly.”
Thelevel 2 biology exam held on the same day also came under fire from students and teachers for similar reasons.
Bernard Potter, head of science at Diocesan School for Girls in Auckland, said teachers were “unhappy” with parts of the level 2 biology exam comparing the stability of the mRNA molecule to the tRNA molecule.
“Students were flummoxed,” he said. “Some attempted to answer the question, others left it blank. It caused anxiety amongst the students and frustration for the teachers.”
Other teachers agreed and students accused NZQA of being “abstruse” with students trying to decipher what was actually being asked rather than just answering a clear question.
A question about sex-linked genes in cats was described as confusing and poorly written, with students unsure of what was actually being asked.
“The hardest part of every exam is decoding what they really want from you,” one top student said.
“There is a complete lack of clarity with the language that NZQA uses.”
Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years’ experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime, social issues, and education, to the property market and consumer affairs.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.