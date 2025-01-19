It meant he was barred from even attending matches as a spectator.

Lou Vincent played for Team Cricket in Saturday's Black Clash. Photo / Geb Burns

In admitting his conduct, he hoped his transgressions could serve as an example “to convince others not to be tempted by wrongdoing. To do the right thing for themselves, for their families and friends, and for the sport they love”.

“I can finally look my children in eyes and tell them that honesty is the best policy, even if it feels like the hardest thing to do at times,” he said in a heartfelt statement in 2014.

The life ban was relaxed nine years later – after the lengths Vincent went to rehabilitate himself, and his work with sporting organisations at all levels to combat corruption. That meant he was free to play cricket again. He reportedly hit six sixes in an over to win a club game in Wellington at the end of last year (and he looked pleased to be out in the middle when making his 34 runs off 24 balls on Saturday night).

His road back from the cricketing wilderness has been difficult; he has spoken about the public abuse he has copped, alienation from some members of his family, and his life-long mental health issues.

It may have been jarring for some parents to see children scrambling around the edge of Hagley Oval to get Vincent’s autograph.

But Vincent, who had dreams of coaching kids and still wants to mentor young players, has many lessons to offer.

He shows others rehabilitation is possible. That by owning up to your mistakes, working to make them right, and giving back to the community, people can return to something they once loved and cherished.

That doesn’t mean we can’t deplore his cheating, nor excuse players from punishment when they look to break the sanctity of professional sport for personal financial gain.

But as Microsoft founder Bill Gates said:

“It’s fine to celebrate success, but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure.”