The Hits Tauranga: Sam Western announced as new day show host

Bay of Plenty Times
Sam Western is the new day show host at The Hits Tauranga.

A fresh face is set to join The Hits Tauranga with Sam Western starting as the station’s new day show host.

Western joins The Hits Tauranga after a successful stint as breakfast host at Sun FM in Whakatāne, where she entertained local audiences with her vibrant personality and relatable content, a statement from Bay of Plenty Times publisher NZME said.

Western’s journey into radio began with a leap from art school, relocating to Whakatāne to pursue her passion for broadcasting.

Over the years, her roles expanded beyond on-air hosting to include video poduction, promotions and social media management, making her a versatile addition to The Hits Tauranga, the statement said.

NZME’s general manager Bay of Plenty, Greg Murphy, said: “Investing in local talent like Sam is crucial for our commitment to community engagement and quality content.

“Sam’s background and dedication to connecting with listeners align perfectly with The Hits.

“The Hits is the place Kiwis go to for real and relatable local stories, big laughs, and the best playlist featuring classic hits from then and big hits from now,” Murphy said.

“I know the Tauranga community are going to love Sam.”

Western said she was thrilled to be joining such a dynamic team at The Hits Tauranga.

“Local radio has been a passion of mine, and I look forward to continuing to hang out with our listeners here in Tauranga every weekday!”

Western will start her role as 9am-3pm host on Monday, July 22.





