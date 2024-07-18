A fresh face is set to join The Hits Tauranga with Sam Western starting as the station’s new day show host.
Western joins The Hits Tauranga after a successful stint as breakfast host at Sun FM in Whakatāne, where she entertained local audiences with her vibrant personality and relatable content, a statement from Bay of Plenty Times publisher NZME said.
Western’s journey into radio began with a leap from art school, relocating to Whakatāne to pursue her passion for broadcasting.
Over the years, her roles expanded beyond on-air hosting to include video poduction, promotions and social media management, making her a versatile addition to The Hits Tauranga, the statement said.