The hitchhiker and the murder probe: Police hunt for clues after body pulled from river

Police are seeking information from the public regarding the movements of the alleged offender. Photo / 123rf

Police investigating the murder of Abdul Kareem have called for information from the public regarding the movements of the alleged offender.

Kareem, 40, was discovered dead in the Whangamarino River, Meremere, by a member of the public last Tuesday afternoon. Police then launched a homicide investigation.

Detective inspector Daryl Smith said police inquiries indicated that the alleged offender had travelled to Port Waikato and police were seeking to establish how.

Police would like to speak to anyone who picked up a male hitchhiker and took them to Port Waikato between February 15 and 18, Smith said.

"We are also interested in any dash cam footage from Island Block Rd on February 15."

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220215/4486.

Information could also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with murdering Kareem.