"Kingfish" by Serge Souslov was stolen earlier in the year in Paeroa. Photo / Supplied

Whangamatā may have its own whodunnit on its hands after the HC Post learned of two stolen, unique artworks that may be in the possession of somebody in the town.

The two pieces by Auckland-resident artist Serge Souslov were stolen, along with other artists' offerings, from the back of a shop in Paeroa earlier in the year after they were temporarily placed in an external building during a cleanup.

According to the shop's owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, amongst some of the stolen pieces were a number of creations considered "priceless" due to their complexity and the skill required to construct them and being known only by a limited number of people in the country.

The theft was reported to police in Paeroa, but the re-acquisition of some of the stolen merchandise was made on the back of inquiries conducted locally by citizen sleuths associated with the shop who had also run a six-month-long campaign on Facebook to get the art back.

"Cat Elvis" is also missing, and believed to be in Whangamatā. Photo / Supplied

The shop owner learned the stolen pieces had been sold for $300, a fraction of their retail value, to a Paeroa local who, according to the shop owner, was "displaying them on a coffee table in their house".

Whilst some of the artwork has been recovered, two pieces by Serge Souslov titled Kingfish and Cat Elvis are still at large, and information received by the shops' owners suggest the art has been on-sold illegally to a person or persons in Whangamatā.

The original pieces are constructed of wood, metal, and river stones and were listed for sale at a substantial but undisclosed price. According to his website, Souslov's ideas and inspiration come from observing marine life and whimsical sea creatures, and he uses a technique that combines the richness of NZ native, hard driftwood together with bronze brazed onto copper.

The retailer they were taken from sells works on behalf of the artists and is keen to get them back, so they can be promoted and ultimately sold, with the profits going to their rightful owner - Souslov.

The shop's owner says the artist "has been amazingly supportive" given the stolen work was to be sold on consignment.

Should you have any information as to the art's whereabouts, please contact the HC Post directly or police quoting file number 220502/7412