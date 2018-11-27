The Government is exploring the option of creating "regional hubs" for banking and postal facilities in provincial areas where those services are shutting up shop.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson, who is the Minister responsible for NZ Post, said this morning the Government was in the early stages of exploring this idea.
"We're actively investigating whether it's possible for the Government to support regional hubs that could perhaps provide a front of house for banking services or other bill payment services in the regions."
Although he said it's early days, he wants to be able to provide a one-stop-shop for services such as these for people in the regions.
He said he had been working with Regional Development Minister Shane Jones on this idea.