The genius of genomics: The revolution that helped NZ quash Covid-19

15 minutes to read

The field of genomics has exploded since scientists launched a global effort to unravel the genetic make-up of human beings 30 years ago. Image / 123RF

Jamie Morton
By:

Science Reporter, NZ Herald

It's played a starring role in New Zealand's clever response to the Covid-19 crisis - and been three decades in the making. Science reporter Jamie Morton looks at the genomics revolution - and its potential

