Dozens die from drowning in New Zealand every year. Photo / Michael Craig

Since the beginning of the year, 74 people have lost their lives to drowning in New Zealand. Water Safety NZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard tells the Front Page podcast this is 10 more deaths than we had at the same time last year.

“This is not looking good at all,” says Gerrard. “Over a 10-year average, the number of fatalities has been sitting at 80, but last year was horrible when 90 deaths.”

With six weeks left to go in 2022, Gerrard fears that we may once again surpass the figure of 90 deaths. So who is most at risk of dying in a drowning accident in New Zealand? And what can be done to keep this group safe?

Listen to The Front Page to hear Gerrard’s answers to these questions.

Today’s wide-ranging discussion comes off the back of a string of recent drowning deaths, which have included both swimming and boating accidents.

Gerrard feels strongly that more work can be done at the regulatory level to prevent drowning in certain circumstances.

Pointing to the example of boating, Gerrard says the rules for lifejackets simply aren’t clear enough.

“In 2003, the Government, in its wisdom, didn’t take all the advice on board around compulsory use of life jackets in smaller crafts – this refers to crafts less that six metres,” says Gerrard.

“The sector, the experts, Maritime New Zealand and others have always said if in a boat that size, you should wear a life jacket at all times. But the legislation that came out in 2003 says that as long as you’ve got a life jacket that fits everyone on board, then that’s fine.”

Gerrard says that this is far too open-ended and has resulted in as many as “70 different interpretations” of the rule across the country.

This is part of the reason he is now pushing the Government to change the law.

“We’re pushing the Minister really hard. He has had a document available for Cabinet since earlier this year. And I reinforced that message in August that a decision needs to be made before summer.

“I have just sent a letter again highlighting that since I wrote to him in August, an additional 21 people have lost their lives – and the vast majority of them could have been prevented by having legislation that said they needed to wear life jackets.”

So how has the Government responded to Gerrard’s calls for changes? What else needs to happen to keep New Zealanders safe? And what are some of the simple things families can do to ensure young swimmers enjoy the summer without harm?

• The Front Page is a daily news podcast from the New Zealand Herald, available to listen to every weekday from 5am. • You can follow the podcast at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.



