The facts on today's tsunami threat - and how to stay safe

* Swarm of earthquakes in Pacific - including magnitude 8.1 quake in Kermadec Islands at 8.28am (NZT) - spark Civil Defence warnings. There is no report of damage on the Islands at this stage.

* Tsunami warning for large parts of North Island coast - see a detailed list lower down.

* Surges of 1-3m are expected. Waves are already being seen in multiple locations along the Northland coastline and people are being reminded to stay "well away from the water".

* Warnings of the tsunami threat have also been sent to people on the west coast of Auckland, Manukau Harbour, east coast of Auckland and Hauraki Gulf Islands. Aucklanders have not been asked to evacuate though. Ferry services cancelled in Auckland until at least 2pm and Britomart train station closed.

* There are two different types of tsumani threat. Most of the country is under a beach and marine threat. But the parts where evacuations are taking place are under a land and marine threat.

*St John has suspended calls with 2km of affected coastal areas until there is a better understanding of the tsunami threat.

*Evacuation advice supersedes Covid rules but people are being asked to try to stay 2m away from others if they are evacuating.

* Evacuation orders "not done lightly" and are sent out the on basis of watching tsunamis in Indonesia and Japan, an official says. "We want people to take this seriously."

* 8.1 earthquake followed 7.4 shake at 6.41am and 7.3 quake off North Island coast at 2.27am. Many New Zealanders were woken by the shaking that caused some minor damage in some areas, with items falling of shelves at some grocery stores.

Advice for people living in high risk areas:

1) Listen to local media for updates or check www.civildefence.govt.nz

2) Listen to local Civil Defence authorities and follow any instructions regarding evacuations

3) Stay out of the water (sea, rivers, estuaries and boats)

4) Stay off the beaches and shore areas

5) Do not go sightseeing

6) Share this information with family, neighbours and friends

7) Evacuate to higher ground if you are in an area under a land and marine threat.

8) Do not return to low-lying areas until you are given the all clear by authorities

Warnings and evacuation maps will be issued via Emergency Mobile Alerts, the Civil Defence website, news media and @NZCivilDefence Twitter.

TSUNAMI WARNING: Listen to local civil defence authorities and follow any evacuation instructions. Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is expected in areas under Land and Marine threat. See attached map for affected areas. More info at https://t.co/ccVFYQQoBr pic.twitter.com/KoKouvbYeB — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

AREAS UNDER LAND AND MARINE WARNING

People near the coast in the following areas must move immediate to the nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible. Do not stay at home.

Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is expected in the following areas:

The West Coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Ahipara.

The East Coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Whangarei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay, including Whakatane and Opotiki.

Great Barrier Island



AREAS WITH TSUNAMI ACTIVITY

There is no need to evacuate the following areas unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities.

Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are expected in the following areas. This means a threat to beach, harbour, estuary and small boat activities.

The West Coast of the North Island from Ahipara to Makara including the West Coast of Auckland, Manukau Harbour, New Plymouth, Whanganui and the Kapiti Coast.

Signs of a Tsunami: Long or Strong, Get Gone

If you're near the coast and experience any of the following:

-Feel a strong earthquake that makes it hard to stand up, or a weak rolling earthquake that lasts a minute or more

-See a sudden rise or fall in sea level

-Hear loud and unusual noises from the sea

Don't wait for an official warning; move immediately to the nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible.

Hīkoi not convoy: If possible, run, walk or cycle when evacuating from a tsunami. You don't want to get stuck in traffic in a tsunami zone.

When will it be safe again?

Authorities say there is no time frame at the moment and risks could change throughout the day. People are asked to follow media reports and wait to get the all clear from officials before returning home.

The East Coast of the North Island from Whangarei to Matata including Whangarei, the East Coast of Auckland, Waiheke Island, Waitemata Harbour. Tauranga, from Tolaga Bay to Lake Ferry, including Gisborne and Napier.

The West and South Coasts of the South Island from Farewell Spit Puysegur Point, including Westport, Greymouth and Hokitika.

The top of the South Island from Farewell Spit to Port Underwood, including Nelson, Picton and the Marlborough Sounds.

The East and South Coasts of the South Island from the Waipara River to the Rakaia River, including Christchurch and Banks Peninsula, from the Taieri River to Puysegur Point, including Invercargill.

Stewart and Chatham Islands.