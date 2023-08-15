The cause behind the Western Springs College sewage leak

A major sewage leak at Auckland's Western Springs College prompted it to close early. Photo / Dean Purcell

A central Auckland secondary school will reopen tomorrow after a major sewage leak closed it for two days.

An email sent to parents and caregivers by Western Springs College on Monday said the hazardous drainage had seeped into carpets.

“The school is a three-level building. The sewage is coming from the top floor’s toilets bubbling through the floor drains of each floor’s toilet then seeping into the stairwells and entrance carpet,” Western Springs College Principal Ivan Davis said in the email.

“It’s major.”

Davis told the Herald today the main sewer line became blocked by toilet paper and sanitary products, which caused the leakage.

Lack of “fall” in the sewer line and limited volume of toilet flush were also contributing factors.

“The system wasn’t installed with a rodding eye, so the plumber had to remove a toilet pan to get the system blasted out,” Davis said.

“The volume of water to flush the system was not great enough to keep it clear.”

Contamination specialists worked through the night to remove the contaminated floor coverings and to swab all the toilet floors and the vestibule entrance area, including the stairwell area contaminated with the raw sewerage, Davis said.

The contaminated area had been professionally sanitised, Davis said, and final testing for traces of E-coli would take place tomorrow.

Students will be welcomed back to school tomorrow; however, the affected areas are still blocked off while the testing is taking place. Five toilet units will be out of action and one one stairwell.

