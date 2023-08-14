The moment missing 2-year-old Williow is reunited with her family, demolition begins at Waiwera Thermal Resort, plus mixed reviews on Labour’s latest election promise. Video / NZ Herald

A major sewage rupture at a central Auckland secondary school has prompted its early closure.

An email sent to parents and caregivers by Western Springs College today says the hazardous drainage has seeped into carpets.

“Unfortunately Western Springs College students will have to be sent home at the end of lunch today at 1.40pm,” Principal Ivan Davis said in the correspondence.

“We have a major sewage leak in the school which is seeping into the carpeting and creating a health hazard for all occupants of the main building.”

MORE TO COME



