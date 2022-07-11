'Thank you is not enough': Belmont dairy owner overwhelmed by community support after ram raid

The damage to the shop front. Photo / Hayden Woodward

More than $11,500 has been raised for the owners of a dairy ram-raided in Belmont last night.

Nimesh Patel's Elizabeth Dairy was broken into around 1am on Monday when a group of 10 youths used a car to smash through the front of the shop.

Patel told the Herald the support he has received from the community in the day since the incident has been overwhelming.

"I don't have any words - thank you so much for the community is not enough for me," he said.

Patel says after the raid, all the local mums came by the shop and helped with the clean-up.

"They didn't let us touch anything they did everything."

He says they've also been given enough food for at least three days.

"My wife didn't have to cook lunch or dinner – we got heaps of food."

On top of the physical support, there's financial support too – an incredible $11,650 has been raised in just 18 hours to help the Patels recoup their losses and build bollards in front of their shop.

Adam Bennet, who started the page, told the Herald it's great to see people being generous.

"So many people from the community are donating. Everyone coming forward to make a donation and support Nim and his family deserve just as much credit. It is so good to see".

He also said he believes the dairy was held up at knifepoint last year in a robbery.

"This is the second time their store has been hit with a major criminal event so please support if you can. Any extra funds will be used to help other businesses nearby that are in a similar position."

Prominent TV personalities Toni Street and Renee Wright are getting behind the cause too by promoting the Givealittle on their social media.

Toni Street's Instagram posts. Photo / Toni Street

"This mess is going to take quite a bit to clean up," Street wrote.

"Nim and his family are such a wonderful part of our community – super generous and welcoming to everyone. We are heartbroken that they're dealing with this awful situation."

The message was reposted by Wright.

A police spokesperson told the Herald the offenders, aged between 12 and 17, evaded police in two stolen cars along a route spanning more than 30km and across the Harbour Bridge.

They were located and monitored by the police helicopter.

One vehicle was stopped after being spiked on St Johns Rd and the other was stopped near Westfield Manukau.

Six of the apprehended offenders will be referred to youth aid and four are due to appear in Youth Court.