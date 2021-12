Test your brains with the Herald's 2021 quiz. Photo / 123RF

Test your brains with the Herald's 2021 quiz. Photo / 123RF

When Dame Cindy Kiro became Governor-General in October, who did she take over from?

Who was Stoned at the Nail Salon?

As revealed by a Government announcement in July, what will always happen on a Friday – for the next 30 years anyway?

Test your brains with the Herald's 2021 quiz.

To challenge yourself with more quizzes, CLICK HERE.