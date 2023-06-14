Joseph Hart, 41, died after what police are calling a 'vehicle incident' at Victor Eaves Park in Ōrewa, north of Auckland.

A woman has pleaded not guilty to reckless driving causing death in relation to the death of Hibiscus Coast man Joe Hart five months ago.

Tensions ran high in court as two people confronted the woman in a corridor before her appearance.

She had to be escorted in by several security guards. The woman wore all black and did not speak during her brief appearance.

Her lawyer, Roderick Mulgan, said the woman was seeking interim name suppression. He referenced ill feeling towards her in the community and an incident in court before her appearance.

“There has been some ill-feeling expressed in the courtroom this morning,” Mulgan said.

Mulgan said the woman had been repeatedly attacked on social media.

“Feelings are running high.

“She’s already been menaced this morning. It really is that nasty.

“She still lives in the same community where it all happened. She has genuine fears for her safety and the safety of her children.”

Judge Clare Bennett criticised what she described as the highly inappropriate behaviour of those who allegedly abused the woman before she appeared.

“It is entirely inappropriate for any member of the public to make threats,” she said.

The Judge directed that inquiries be made as to who was responsible for confronting the woman before her appearance.

Hart, 41, was critically injured in an incident involving a vehicle in a car park at Victor Eaves Park in Ōrewa in the early hours of Saturday, January 7. He died in hospital the following day.

He was a local identity remembered for his mechanical aptitude, generosity and colourful personality.

Hart attended Ōrewa College and spent his life on the Hibiscus Coast, where his family still live.

The death sent shockwaves through the community, where Hart was well known.

Details of how he died are murky but what is known is that Hart somehow ended up under one of the cars that night, suffering serious and ultimately fatal fractures and other injuries.

There was one other person present when he died. The Herald is limited in what more can be reported about the circumstances of Hart’s death because of legal restrictions on publication once a person is before the courts.

The woman appeared in the North Shore District today charged with reckless driving causing death, carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

After Hart’s death, detectives from the Waitematā CIB together with Serious Crash Unit specialists spent months trying to piece together what happened.

A week ago, police swooped and arrested a 44-year-old woman.

Mulgan today entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf but at this stage has not elected for a trial before a jury or a Judge-alone trial.

Judge Bennett granted the interim order for name suppression to run until at least her next appearance in August 15 for case review.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill earlier said the investigation team has informed Hart’s family of the development.

“We are continuing to support them through this process. We thank both them and the community for their patience while we bring them a resolution to this matter.”