Photo / Supplied, The Way Studios

Firefighters are still on scene to extinguish the fire and a third helicopter is on the way to assist firefighting efforts before dark.

Ten properties in Upper Hutt had been asked to prepare to evacuate as helicopters rushed to support firefighters on the ground trying to control a large bush fire.

The fire near Evergreen Crescent in the suburb of Trentham was first reported to Fire and Emergency after 3pm today. Two helicopters are supporting firefighting efforts.

Fire and Emergency say the fire is now under control and around 2ha in size.

Two helicopters are helping a ground team. Photo / FENZ, Facebook

Fire and Emergency said in a statement around 10 nearby properties have been asked to prepare to evacuate if required "as a precaution".

"Fire and Emergency has been in contact with these properties. People are asked to please stay away from the area and let the firefighters do their work," the FENZ statement said.

MORE TO COME