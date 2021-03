Police were called to Bayview about 4pm yesterday to investigate a report that a person had been assaulted. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged after an alleged serious assault in Auckland's North Shore.

Police were called to Bayview about 4pm yesterday to investigate a report that a person had been assaulted on Lynn Rd.

Two 16-year-olds are due to appear in the North Shore Youth Court tomorrow.

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.