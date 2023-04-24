After a string of three smash-and-grabs in less than a week, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old have been arrested by Hawke’s Bay police.

A service station in Clive was burgled on April 17, a retail premise in Napier was burgled on April 19 and a service station in Napier was burgled on April 21, police said.

After search warrants were executed on April 21 and 22, a significant amount of stolen property was recovered that linked the two alleged thieves to the crimes.

Additionally, further inquiries led to three stolen vehicles being located abandoned on separate streets, which police are trying to reconnect with their rightful owners.

One of the youths will appear in the Napier Youth Court on May 25 on several burglary-related charges.

The other is to appear in the Napier Youth Court on Thursday, April 27.

Meanwhile, a man has been charged with being unlawfully in a building and resisting police in flood-ravaged Eskdale this week.

A homeowner had returned to his flood-damaged property to attempt to salvage items on April 23 when he discovered the man. He immediately phoned the police.

The accused man has been charged with being unlawfully in a building, and resisting police and will reappear in the Napier District Court on Wednesday, April 26, with further charges pending.

“Police hope these arrests provide some reassurance to the public and we would like to reiterate to the community that this type of offending will not be tolerated,” a police spokesperson said.