Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Teenager struck and killed by vehicle in Omaha, north of Auckland

Quick Read
A teenager has been killed after being hit by a vehicle in Ōmaha in the early hours of this morning. Image / Google

A teenager has been killed after being hit by a vehicle in Ōmaha in the early hours of this morning. Image / Google

NZ Herald

A teenager has been struck and killed by a vehicle in an early-morning incident north of Auckland.

Police and emergency services were called to Omaha Dr, in Omaha, where the young man was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known, but authorities say the driver of the vehicle involved and the victim are known to each other.

Read More

"The driver of a vehicle is speaking with police and assisting with our inquiries," a spokeswoman said.

"The Serious Crash Unit is investigating to establish the circumstances of how this tragedy has occurred."