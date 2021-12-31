Teenager struck and killed by vehicle in Omaha, north of Auckland

A teenager has been killed after being hit by a vehicle in Ōmaha in the early hours of this morning. Image / Google

A teenager has been struck and killed by a vehicle in an early-morning incident north of Auckland.

Police and emergency services were called to Omaha Dr, in Omaha, where the young man was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known, but authorities say the driver of the vehicle involved and the victim are known to each other.

"The driver of a vehicle is speaking with police and assisting with our inquiries," a spokeswoman said.

"The Serious Crash Unit is investigating to establish the circumstances of how this tragedy has occurred."