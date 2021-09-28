Teenager charged with murder after Northland man found dead in crashed car

Police at the scene of a homicide in Northland yesterday. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A teenager has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a crashed vehicle in Northland.

A 15-year-old will appear in the Kaikohe Youth Court this morning, charged with the murder of Ōkaihau man Michael John Biggins.

Police officially named the 62-year-old victim today.

"Mr Biggins was a much loved member of his family and they are devastated by his loss," Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, of Northland Police, said.

Biggins' family is now being supported by police and victim support services.

Authorities yesterday announced that a homicide investigation was now underway after what initially appeared to be a fatal car crash reported in Ōkaihau, Northland, on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to Imms Rd shortly before 8.30pm that night after reports of a crash.

A man who was in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to save him.

Officers involved in the investigation are said to be speaking to children as young as 12 years old, 1 News reports.

Johnston said yesterday that inquiries into the crash had since established the death was suspicious.

The car was still at the scene this morning while the police examination continued.

Police are appealing to members of the public with any information that may help in their investigation to contact authorities immediately.

Can you help? Contact Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111