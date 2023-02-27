Lotto draw announced for Cyclone Gabrielle relief, Gisborne lashed by heavy rain forcing more evacuations and Rishi Sunak signs post-Brexit deal with Northern Ireland in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An 18-year-old man launched a vicious assault on another young man because he thought he was making a move on his sister.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of an assault at an Octagon bar at 12.05am on Sunday.

A 19-year-old man was waiting to get into the bar with his friends when the 18-year-old approached them.

The 18-year-old started pushing them around, Snr Sgt Bond said.

“He believed [the 19-year-old] made a move on his sister,” Snr Sgt Bond said.

The victim was pushed three times before being pushed to the ground, where he was punched in the head several times.

The alleged assailant ran off but was apprehended a short distance away.

The victim was taken to hospital and police were waiting on details of injuries before making a charging decision, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man has been arrested for resisting officers after throwing a bottle at a police car.

Snr Sgt Bond said officers were patrolling around the Octagon when a 20-year-old man threw a bottle at them about 2am on Sunday.

Officers arrested the man and during the process he assaulted police, Snr Sgt Bond said.

No injuries were reported.

The man was taken into custody and charged for throwing the bottle and resisting police, Snr Sgt Bond said.