Teen girl still missing from Alexandra

Caitlan has been reported missing from Alexandra. Photo / Supplied

Police have concerns regarding the whereabouts of an Alexandra teen missing since Tuesday morning.

Caitlin, 17, was last reported to be seen getting off her school bus at about 8am.

Police have been making inquiries to locate Caitlin and are seeking any information from the public which could help find her.

A police spokeswoman said police were not releasing her surname at this point.

"The information we have put out is typically all we would say when it comes to a missing young person for privacy reasons.''

Both police and Caitlin's family held concerns for her welfare.

She is believed to have been wearing a black jacket, black jeans, black boots and a dark green jersey.

Anyone with information as to Caitlin's whereabouts can contact police by calling 105.