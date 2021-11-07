Teen dies after Flaxmere crash, police investigations ongoing

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash on york Rd, near Flaxmere about 5.40pm on Wednesday where five people were injured, two critically. Photo / NZME

A 14-year-old girl has died after a serious crash on York Rd, near Flaxmere, last week.

The young woman was one of five injured in the two-car crash, two of them critically, on Wednesday evening about 5.40pm.

A police spokewoman confirmed the 14-year-old had died in Hawke's Bay Hospital on Saturday night.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said another young woman, believed to be in her late teens, had been transferred to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition over the weekend.

Two others also taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital after the crash were reported to have been treated and discharged, while a man in his 20s remained in a stable condition.

The crash occurred between the intersections with the State Highway 2 roundabout and Maraekakaho Rd on a stretch of road that is becoming a blackspot.

It was at least the third resulting in significant injury on the stretch of road in the past 10 weeks.

The speed limit had been lowered from 100km/h to 80km/h after a Hastings District Council speed limits bylaw review in 2018, and a man had been killed in a crash on the same stretch a year earlier.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and police have asked for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to make contact.

Anyone with any information which can assist can contact Police on 105, quoting file number 211104/5531.

Alternatively, information can be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.