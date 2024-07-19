The offender threatened the woman with a machete as he tried to steal her car in a supermarket car park. Image / 123rf

A teenager allegedly threatened a woman with a machete in West Auckland.

The incident occurred as the victim was entering her car outside a supermarket.

The 15-year-old faces charges including aggravated robbery and will reappear in court on August 6.

A teenager faces multiple charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a machete and attempting to steal her car in West Auckland.

Police say they were called on Sunday, July 14, after a report of an attempted car theft outside a Massey supermarket.

Waitematā CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said the woman was opening the driver’s door when the youth attempted to get in the vehicle.

“The victim has closed the door and started to run to get away from the alleged offender,” she said in a statement on Friday.