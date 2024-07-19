Advertisement
Updated

Teenager charged after allegedly threatening Auckland woman with machete, trying to steal car

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The offender threatened the woman with a machete as he tried to steal her car in a supermarket car park. Image / 123rf

  • A teenager allegedly threatened a woman with a machete in West Auckland.
  • The incident occurred as the victim was entering her car outside a supermarket.
  • The 15-year-old faces charges including aggravated robbery and will reappear in court on August 6.

A teenager faces multiple charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a machete and attempting to steal her car in West Auckland.

Police say they were called on Sunday, July 14, after a report of an attempted car theft outside a Massey supermarket.

Waitematā CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said the woman was opening the driver’s door when the youth attempted to get in the vehicle.

“The victim has closed the door and started to run to get away from the alleged offender,” she said in a statement on Friday.

“The victim has then fallen, and the alleged offender has threatened her with a machete while continuing to attempt to get the keys to the vehicle.”

After this failed, they fled the scene. The woman was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

“Police had been working hard to identify the person responsible for this unprovoked attack, which left the victim understandably shaken,” Goldie said.

“Yesterday police executed a search warrant at a Massey address following information received and the alleged offender was taken into custody.”

Goldie warned this type of behaviour will not be tolerated and police will hold offenders to account.

A 15-year-old will reappear in court on August 6 charged with aggravated robbery, resisting police and assaulting police.

