“I didn’t think too much of it as my first son Kylo had been a long labour and my contractions were really inconsistent and not really painful,” she said.

In the bathroom later that morning, the 31-year-old suddenly realised she was in labour.

Her partner Tuki Hanlon had loaded her bags into the car, but before they could get out the door, her waters broke.

“All I wanted to do was jump in the shower, so that’s what I did,” Milich said.

“Then I yelled out to Mum who was in the lounge.”

An emotional reunion took place on Wednesday at the Milich's Mt Wellington home.

Lia’s mother Kristene called 111 and was put through to Evans, the emergency call handler on duty.

“Kristene explained Lia’s waters had broken,” Evans said.

Evans knew how vital it was to ensure Kristene remained calm and followed her instructions to deliver the baby.

All three adults were crammed into the Milich’s tiny bathroom listening to Evan‘s voice through the phone.

Two minutes into the call, Kristene reported seeing Luka’s tiny head emerge into the world.

“They did so well… my eyes started to tear up when I heard him [Luka] cry,” Evans said.

“This is the most rewarding job ever, and it’s moments like this one where I think to myself, ‘This is exactly why I come and do it’.”

When the call ended, Evans burst into tears of joy.

The official time of Luka’s birth was 11.06am – four minutes after the call was made.

A nearby ambulance crew arrived at the home and transported the new mum and baby to Auckland City Hospital for further checks. The pair were discharged that afternoon.

Evans visited the Milich family in their Mt Wellington home this week to listen to the 111 call.

“I didn’t think for one moment I’d be helping to deliver my grandson when I woke up that morning,” Kristene said.

“Listening to the call, I’m really surprised to hear how calm I was.”

Evans has been made a member of the Stork Club, a recognition awarded to St John call handlers who deliver a baby over the phone.

Her team leader gave her a small pin of a stork to wear.

“It’s something special knowing you have helped bring a life into this world,” Evans said.

“For me, meeting Kristene, Lia and Luka has been the highlight of my career.”

Evans gifted Luka a greenstone toki - a symbol of strength and courage - which she also specially blessed for the newborn baby.

“There’s calls that will stay in your head forever – and Luka will definitely be one of them,” she said.