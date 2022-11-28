Teana Macdonald: Let rangatahi lead the way

A young waka crew member waits for a mass haka at Tii Beach during Waitangi Day celebrations. Photo / Dean Purcell, File

OPINION

In A.D. 1350, my tipuna Tamatea Ariki Nui began a journey that would lead our people to Aotearoa.

The journey across the ocean in our canoe Takitimu from Hawaiki arriving in a place called Awanui and travelling from there around to Tauranga. He rose to the challenge of the rocky unknown sea in hope that the horizon ahead was better for our future generations. He held the knowledge, mana, and honour of his ancestors as he travelled on his journey.

Leaving behind what the past had been to step into the future to come.

Today, the world is at a turning point. As issues of climate change, war, famine, housing, poverty and so many more escalate, what does our horizon hold?

Rangatahi are leading at the forefront of navigating this change and it’s time we listen up. They are rising to the challenge of the rocky unknown seas in hope that the horizon ahead is better for their future and the generations to come.

They are fighting for their knowledge, experience, and mana to be taken seriously by the adults of Aotearoa, and I think we all have something to learn from them.

When the Supreme Court ruled in favour of “Make it 16″ to lower voting age, it was a day in history for rangatahi across Aotearoa who have been fighting since 2020 to see changes made.

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Whilst this day is full of joy, to me a 21-year-old New Zealander, it also highlights the gaps that we have to better engage rangatahi in political decision-making. The generation of passion, the generation of action, the generation of hope.

Young people today are fighting to be heard, earning their “right to be included” in politics and urging the Government to include them in decision-making - fighting for their seat at the table.

“Young people are too immature to vote,” some say.

Yet, young people are mature enough to mobilise their generation to political action. The school strike for climate change in September 2019 drew 170,000 young people, making it the second-largest protest in New Zealand history.

“Young people aren’t smart enough,” some say.

Yet, 120 youth participated in Youth Parliament with many more applications on top of that. They engaged in meaningful discussions about policies that would make New Zealand better, particularly for young people.

What if we imagined an Aotearoa that was different?

One that viewed our precious rangatahi as informed citizens with thoughts, views and perspectives that are worth listening to. After all, the political decisions we are making now affect their future the most.

Manaakitanga is a word often translated to many as “hospitality”. Whilst this is true, the fundamental principle holds a deeper meaning. Broken down “mana” speaks of the power, force, and authority we all carry within us. “Aki” means to encourage or urge on. Manaakitanga, honouring and encouraging the power and force someone carries within.

Are we honouring and encouraging the power that rangatahi of New Zealand have when it comes to engaging in decision-making? Or are we trampling on their mana and labelling them as not smart enough, capable enough or mature enough?

Are we showing our rangatahi manaakitanga when they engage in political action?

They are showing us they are not just the leaders of the future they are the leaders of the now, this is why their vote matters.

They are striving to have their voices heard while navigating uncertain seas to improve the future of New Zealand.

Young people are smart enough, they are more than capable, they have the passion, and they are already leading.

Let’s encourage their mana, let’s get behind their passion, let’s empower and uplift our rangatahi to have a seat at the table.

As our rangatahi lead us across the unknown seas ahead let’s be the wind in their sails rather than the wind holding them back.

Let’s back, support and show manaakitanga to our young leaders.

Teana Macdonald. Photo / Supplied

Let’s move on from the way things have been and set our sights on the new horizon ahead.

I hope the day rangatahi get the right to vote at 16 will be an acknowledgement of their mana to engage, to lead and to stand up for what they believe in.

To the adults, politicians, and people of Aotearoa the times are changing, let’s change with them. Let’s hand the baton on to young people willingly.

Let’s share our seat at the table for their voice to be heard. We are all needed in the boat to get to the future.

He waka eke noa. We are all in this together.

Teana Macdonald is Save the Children’s youth engagement coordinator