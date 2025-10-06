New Zealand’s largest teachers’ union, NZEI, has taken the Government to court over the changes to these roles.

Sector leaders warn the blanket changes risk disadvantaging already vulnerable students, and say strong parts of the system are being dumped unnecessarily.

But Stanford said the changes were grounded in evidence and in response to what the sector had been calling for.

Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) President Chris Abercrombie says the reforms ignore how differently students learn.

“Many of the changes the current Government is making don’t seem to acknowledge individual learning needs, the fact that children and young people learn differently, and the fact that there is no such thing as a level playing field for students. Some kids are hugely disadvantaged compared with others,” he said.

Abercrombie admits no system is perfect and initiatives should be regularly reviewed, but argues the current approach goes too far.

He said the previous Government made significant changes to both the curriculum and NCEA with strong teacher input but warned Christopher Luxon’s Government is at serious risk of “throwing the baby out with the bathwater”.

“Secondary teachers have been the guardians of NCEA over many years, because we can see the undoubted benefits for students. We fear the proposed changes to NCEA, for example, will reduce achievement in the most disadvantaged communities.”

Stanford said the proposal to replace NCEA went through a consultation process, resulting in over 8200 submissions.

“Officials are analysing responses to understand which areas of the proposed changes need further investigation. They are planning for further sector engagement to test areas as needed and get the sector’s further input into the design, before final decisions are made.”

Stanford said the sector called for more investment in learning support, and a once-in-a-generation boost was included in this year’s Budget.

“To help fund this we listened to the sector about its views on Kahui Ako and the evidence that it wasn’t delivering better outcomes for children.

“We will not waiver from continuing to invest to raise achievement and close the equity gap in schools across the country.”

NZEI delegate Liam Rutherford said the Government’s narrow view of education was out of step with expert advice.

“They’ve gone really heavily down this knowledge-only approach, which is a massive swing of the pendulum.

“It seems to be at odds with really important ideas like problem solving, creativity, teamwork. Those skills that we know future employers are going to need, and we want to see in our kids, seem to be missing in action in the Government’s approach to curriculum.”

The Secondary Principals’ Association adds that schools won’t cope unless they’re properly resourced.

“Implementation timelines need to allow time for changes to be embedded. Changes need to be communicated clearly and timely, with quality professional learning development and resources available to all teachers and schools,” president Louise Anaru said.

Rutherford believes there are things that have worked really well in the current system.

“We’ve got parts of the Kāhui Ako system where you’ve got schools working together, that just ceases to exist from the start of next year.

“What we’re continually hearing from the sector is that the Government’s just not listening. They seem to be very ideologically driven in what they’re trying to push through,” he added.

“And at the end of the day, it’s going to be people working in education and children that are missing out because they seem to be a bit blind to holding on to the things that are working well.”

