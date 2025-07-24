Education Minister Erica Stanford announced consultation on reallocating funding for literacy and Māori resource teachers. The NZEI Te Riu Roa claims she had already decided to cut the services. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand’s largest teachers’ union is taking the Government to court over recent changes to funding for resource teachers.

Resource teachers work alongside teachers to help students with learning and behaviour difficulties.

The latest Budget, in May, confirmed cuts to some resource teacher services.

NZEI Te Riu Roa claims Education Minister Erica Stanford had already decided to scrap the services before announcing consultation on reallocating funding for literacy and Māori resource teachers.

The union said it had filed for a judicial review in the High Court at Wellington this morning.