Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Letters: We shouldn’t rush NCEA education reforms

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

The Government has allowed six weeks for consultation around the new secondary school qualification system.

The Government has allowed six weeks for consultation around the new secondary school qualification system.

Letters to the Editor

We shouldn’t fast-track education changes

The six weeks allowed for consultation around the new secondary school qualification system is surely inadequate.

“Fast-track” change in education happened when NCEA was first introduced, and it was imposed on teachers who already knew it was flawed. We must make sure this doesn’t happen

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save