Course co-ordinator Tama Nightingale-Pene said they take in about 500 people each term for the programme, called Kura Pō - just under 2000 a year.

“I’ve actually been in this role for 10 years and have seen demand picking up from students,” he said.

“If I look back 10 years ago, we were maybe only getting around 200 each term.”

Nightingale-Pene said the beginner classes are often the first ones full, meaning they have to turn away people.

There are many reasons for more students wanting to learn the language, he said.

“I think they just want to learn and be informed on the basics of te reo and Māoritanga.

“But there’s all sorts of other reasons, like wanting to use it more at their workplaces, and some where their kids are learning it at school, so they want to help them with their homework and things.”

Most of Unitec’s students are Pākehā - alongside a lot of Māori.

The language isn’t just offered in New Zealand institutions - with Yale University offering a te reo course this year.

The University of Melbourne also offers a Māori education course.

Nightingale-Pene isn’t worried Unitec’s te reo courses will be cut, when Te Pūkenga is disestablished.

A total of 10 polytechnics are returning to “regional governance” at the start of 2026, with the Government breaking apart the merged system.

It’s thought that re-establishing independent polytechs will cost more than 500 courses and about 1000 jobs.

He said leadership at Unitec would be silly to drop the Kura pō course, as they’re among the most popular in attendance and enrolment.

“When it was first talked about de-establishing Te Pūkenga, we knew even back then, there is a need, they can see that people are keen to learn.

“It’s like there’s a shift in the mindsets now, you know, where people are actually, embracing te reo a bit more.”

