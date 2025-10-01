Advertisement
Te reo Māori enrolments surge as polytech shake-up looms

Jaime Cunningham
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·Newstalk ZB·
The Government's breaking up Te Pūkenga ahead of next year.

There’s hope high demand for te reo Māori courses could protect them from cuts when national polytech Te Pūkenga is disestablished.

New Ministry of Education data shows 37,885 people studied at least one te reo course last year - up 75% from 21,635 a decade ago.

