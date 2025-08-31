The NZALT president said this was a realistic recommendation and a starting point for “positive change”.
The Education Ministry welcomed the report and acknowledged “the importance of equipping young people with the skills to thrive in a multilingual and globally connected world”.
“At this stage, there are no plans to make additional language learning compulsory. However, the ministry continues to engage with educators, communities, and stakeholders to explore ways to strengthen language learning across the country.”
The report also recommended increasing the supply of qualified teachers and claimed that the language teaching workforce is at risk.
It stated that many of these teachers were lost to other subjects or left the profession altogether because of low demand.
“While we value second language learning and recognise its cognitive and cultural benefits, making it compulsory in Years 7-10 isn’t currently feasible due to New Zealand’s teacher shortage” said Post Primary Teachers’ Association Te Wehengarua president Chris Abercrombie.
“Before we can consider expanding compulsory curriculum requirements, we need to address the fundamental issue of teacher supply and retention.
“Our members are already stretched thin, with many schools unable to offer the full range of subjects they would like to due to staffing constraints.”
As part of the Teacher, Demand and Supply 2024 Report released by the Education Ministry, the Government has several ongoing initiatives to ease teacher supply shortages such as providing funding to encourage former teachers to return to the profession and providing more support to overseas teachers looking to relocate to New Zealand.