The report found that fewer students are studying languages now than in the 1930s. Photo / Getty Images

The report found that fewer students are studying languages now than in the 1930s. Photo / Getty Images

Language learning is at “crisis point” in New Zealand and should be compulsory for students from years seven to 10, according to a new report coming out of the Language Learning for New Zealand’s Future Forum.

The report found that fewer students are studying languages now than in the 1930s and New Zealand lags behind much of the English speaking world where second language study is required.

“Language learning makes students smarter — boosting literacy, problem solving and academic performance across the board" said the president of the New Zealand Association of Language Teachers (NZALT), Juliet Kennedy.

“It fosters cultural identity and belonging, and it strengthens New Zealand’s ability to succeed in global trade, diplomacy and business. We cannot afford to fall further behind.”

Kennedy told the Herald she would “personally recommend languages to be compulsory or be a core requirement from Year 1 to Year 11″ but the current language teacher workforce “is not yet big enough to be able to teach all students between Years 1-11 another language”.